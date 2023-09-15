Gran Turismo – The story of an impossible dream is coming to cinemas on September 20th, but we know that many fans can’t wait to find out more. For this reason, the September 15, 2023 at 4:00 pm one will be broadcast live on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel, conducted by both the editorial staff of Multiplayer.it and that of Movieplayer.it. Live from the White Rabbit in Rome we will talk about the new film distributed by Eagle Pictures.

The live broadcast will therefore be directed by the editorial staff of Movieplayer.it and Multiplayer.it, ours they will interview the streamer and content creator Amos Lauritothe Sim racer Mirko De Santis And Michael Spampinato, who you will know as one of the most followed automotive influencers in Italy. Together with them we will have the opportunity to talk about the film both from a cinematographic and videogame point of view, obviously, we will not fail to test ourselves with Gran Turismo 7 by inserting a gameplay slot between professionals. To make everything even more engaging, our and your minds will also be put to the test with an interactive quiz in which you, the spectators, can also take part: do you think you know more than our guests?

We therefore remind you that the appointment is at 4pm on 15 September 2023 on Multiplayer.it Twitch channel.