As of November 16, 2022 the series Gran Turismo has sold more than 90 million copies between all chapters. The data was revealed by the CEO of Polyphony Digital, Kazanouri Yamauchi, in a message celebrating the 25 years of the franchiseborn at the time of the first PlayStation and arrived to the present day with the recent Gran Turismo 7.

Yamauchi: “Over the past 25 years, the total cumulative sales of the series have reached over 90 million copies as of November 16, 2022.

And this achievement is something we could not have achieved on our own.

Behind that 90 million number are all the media people who have conveyed the fascination of Gran Turismo to their readers. There are the people from PlayStation who have passionately sold GT for us around the world, and there is the incredible amount of support from the retailers who have connected with our users.”

Yamauchi he also revealed that to date Polyphony Digital is made up of 200 members and that the founders of the software house are still part of the staff, an anomaly in the video game industry where goodbyes and turnovers are the order of the day.

Yamauchi: “Since then the number of colleagues has continued to increase for over a quarter of a century and has become the Polyphony Digital today, a company with over 200 staff members.

I don’t think there are many video game franchises in the world that have continued for 25 years with the same title and with the same team.

The founding members of the company are still working on the front lines and I am appreciative and proud that all 200 of our staff make up a team with the same motivation and love with which the company began.”

Yamauchi also had the opportunity to tell his you startrevealing that his initial goal was to work in the film world and to have created Gran Turismo in 1992 :

“In 1992, Gran Turismo was the first project I created out of almost 100 others I had created early in my career in this industry, so it means a lot to me.

Although I started making video games as a hobby when I was ten, I never thought about making it a career.

By the age of 14, I had started a filmmaking club that was producing films, so when I joined Sony I was hoping to create visual products. But the department they assigned me to was not what I expected.

It was a department where the PlayStation console was about to start, and it was a place where Kutaragi-san was working hard to bring the PlayStation concept to life. It wasn’t the place I had hoped for, but looking back on it now, it can be said that I was very lucky.

I was fascinated by the real-time 3D graphics that many have been waiting for, and I created and presented plans for all kinds of video games, not just racing games, but RPGs, adventure games, action games, puzzle games, and more.

It followed that Gran Turismo took the form of a more fantasy racing game in the ‘Motor Toon Grand Prix’, becoming one of PlayStation’s first 1st party titles, but if a plan was approved for any other game than a racing, there’s a good chance I’d be doing something else instead of Gran Turismo now.”

