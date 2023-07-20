Sony released the second official trailer of the film of Gran Turismowhich is particularly spectacular and adrenaline-pumping, with the film that will arrive in cinemas on August 11, 2023, so it is now a matter of a few weeks.
Also in this case, the trailer presents a spectacular montage of scenes which illustrate, in the short space of two and a half minutes, some typical moments of the rise of Jann Mardenborough from a fan of the Gran Turismo video game to real racing.
As previously reported, it is a true story: the film tells the true story of Mardenborough, who graduated from the “GT Academy” thus winning a contract with Nissan to race in the official Gran Turismo circuit.
Based on a true story
The film is directed by Neil Blomkamp and the protagonist is played by Archie Madekwe, with Orlando Bloom and David Harbour in the cast.
As already seen in the past, this trailer also shows theaccident what happened in Mardenborough reconstructed in the film as a particularly spectacular “set piece”.
This could, in fact, be considered a bit of dubious taste considering that the crash left one member of the audience dead and five injured.
We previously talked about the film in the special dedicated to the true story behind the film inspired by the Polyphony Digital series.
