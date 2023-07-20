Sony released the second official trailer of the film of Gran Turismowhich is particularly spectacular and adrenaline-pumping, with the film that will arrive in cinemas on August 11, 2023, so it is now a matter of a few weeks.

Also in this case, the trailer presents a spectacular montage of scenes which illustrate, in the short space of two and a half minutes, some typical moments of the rise of Jann Mardenborough from a fan of the Gran Turismo video game to real racing.

As previously reported, it is a true story: the film tells the true story of Mardenborough, who graduated from the “GT Academy” thus winning a contract with Nissan to race in the official Gran Turismo circuit.