Gran Turismo, the movie based on the famous Sony series, got mixed reviews by the international press, currently totaling a score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What do the various newspapers say? Those promoting the film speak of a great job by the director, Neil Blomkamp, ​​who was able to set up a exciting and spectacular storysucceeding in the difficult task of effectively bringing a video game to the big screen.

Of course, even some of the positive reviews admit the very obvious product placement of the film, while the fundamentally negative ones push the accelerator on Blomkamp’s inability to make the races readable or to add some heart to the plot.