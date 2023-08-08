Gran Turismo, the movie based on the famous Sony series, got mixed reviews by the international press, currently totaling a score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes.
What do the various newspapers say? Those promoting the film speak of a great job by the director, Neil Blomkamp, who was able to set up a exciting and spectacular storysucceeding in the difficult task of effectively bringing a video game to the big screen.
Of course, even some of the positive reviews admit the very obvious product placement of the film, while the fundamentally negative ones push the accelerator on Blomkamp’s inability to make the races readable or to add some heart to the plot.
Did it go better than expected?
Actually it went better than expectedin the sense that film critics are generally much “bad” than videogame critics and a 58% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes is a score that is anything but bad, indeed it tends to be positive for the Gran Turismo film.
Uncharted with Tom Holland it has in fact totaled a 40% of freshness, to stay at PlayStation, while the acclaimed television series of The Last of Us stands for the moment as an opponent practically impossible to beat, with its 96% of positive evaluations .
