Sony Pictures revealed on Twitter who they are shooting started of the movie from Gran Turismothe film adaptation of Polyphony Digital’s racing series for PlayStation due out in the summer of next year.

The announcement was accompanied by the first official shot from the set, which unfortunately does not show much. In fact, we can see the clapperboard used by the production, complete with the Gran Turismo logo. The background is blurred, but a series of racing cars can be seen near the starting line of a circuit.

The film adaptation of Gran Turismo is inspired by a true story by a player from the Polyphony Digital series, Jann Mardenborough, who has won a series of in-game competitions that have led him to become a professional racing driver in real life.

We know that the film will participate in the film Archie Madekwe (The Miserables), in the title role, while Djimon Hounsou (In America – The dream that wasn’t there and Blood Diamond) and the ex Spice Girls Geri Halliwell-Horner interpret his parents.

The cast also includes Orlando Bloom, David Harbor (Stranger Things Sheriff Hopper), Josha Stradowski (Amazon’s Wheel of Time) and German actor Thomas Kretschman (to be in the next Indiana Jones movie). The film is directed by District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp, ​​and written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. Hall also holds the role of executive director alongside Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital.

The US theatrical debut of the Gran Turismo film is slated for11 August 2023.