We talk about dreams, and basically when any child (or adult) turns on his PlayStationescape from reality by immersing yourself body and soul in an enchanted world made of pixels and fun. Gran Turismo: The story of an impossible dream Of Neill Blomkamp attempts to tell the public a true story, made up of dreams that clash with reality. Unfortunately, it was a false start from first light, and we’ll explain why in this review.

Start with the game room

Jan Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) is an English boy who dreams of becoming a sports car driver: unfortunately he wasn’t born rich and, as we know, motorsport costs a lot and it is not within everyone’s reach, not only physically, but rather economically. Jann works and pays for his own “treats” like a steering wheel for the driving simulator that he has at home, given that in the arcade he has defeated practically any opponent in virtual races a Gran Turismothe driving simulator from Sony.

Jann’s father, Steve (Djimon Gaston Hounsou), is worried that his son will “end up like him”, that is, that he will end up working in a sector that he doesn’t like and that puts him to the test. Like any parent, he would like to see him active in his studies and settled with an important job. There is always a subtle challenge between the two, but there is certainly no lack of love. Everything changes when Jann is selected for the GT Academya sort of school-tournament that involves the arrival of a single person from the virtual SimRacing tracks to the real ones with real cars and real drivers.

As you can imagine, Jann will win that challenge, but it will be from that moment that the “real” problems begin. Without going further into the details of the plot (which objectively it is based on a true story), know that one of the stunt doubles of actor Archie Madakwe is the real Jann Mardenborough who volunteered on the set of the film to perform the driving scenes.

Sit behind a steering wheel

Gran Turismo: The Story of an Impossible Dream is a film that try to do everything and, unfortunately, he doesn’t succeed at anything. On the one hand, the director tries to please fans of the brand by inserting into the film typical elements of the game from which it takes its name, such as the shape of the numbers in the racing position or the type of brake selection; on the other hand, however, he tries to please those who want to experience racing, but with little success, given that on many occasions, for example, we see the actor celebrate for an even overtaking taking your hands off the steering wheel (while the car speeds at 270km/h).

Finally there is the attempt to satisfy those who want to enjoy a true story that it has a body and a soul, but the result is terrible to say the least: over the course of the two and a quarter hours that the film will make you experience, Jann seems to lose “pieces” of his life. For example, suddenly he no longer has a relationship with his brother, while at the beginning of the film the two seemed very close, or his parents who never call him in over a year of work at the Academy and the subsequent contract with there Nissan Motorsports.

As if this wasn’t enough, know that the film has literally meaningless cuts: there are scenes in which while talking about a topic, we see our protagonists sitting at a table and while the conversation continues, well simply they “teleport” in front of the bar counter, continuing to talk as if nothing had happened. The general feeling that the film conveys is that of being in front of you an industrial amount of beautiful YouTube clips sequenced next to each other to make it look like a movie.

Return to the pits

Gran Turismo: The Story of an Impossible Dream is a soulless film which tries everything to please but which turns out to be mediocre and not very well structured. At the end of the film it seems as if the production actually had much more material, but what had to “press” everything in two and a quarter hours, this favors senseless cuts and scenes that cannot be explained.

Undoubtedly the film feels like a wasted opportunity, because although the logos, cars and engines are in the right place, it fails in the slightest to convey the sensation of a race or a motoring challenge, as films such as managed to do in the past Fast & Furious (in the first three incarnations) or more passionate and award-winning films such as Rush by Ron Howard or the closest to us Le Mans ’66 – The Big Challenge by James Mangold.

Of course the film succeeds in something, and this is it photography of certain scenessome literally torn from the video game, while on other occasions it is winning and making a real difference the soundtrack which doesn’t appear never banal. There remains the underlying regret for having experienced a film on three different paths of which none of the three reaches completion.