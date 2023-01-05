By now it seems quite clear the intention of sony to bring most of his video games to the big screen and, together with God of War, The Last of Us and Ghost of Tsushima, there has been talk of the film inspired by Gran Turismo which should hit theaters next year. The film, directed by Neil Blomkamp and played by Archie Medekwe, Orlando Bloom And David Harbour would deal with the life of Jann Mardenborough, a competitive Gran Turismo player who later became a full-fledged driver. The film showed itself a few hours ago in its first teaser trailer.

The trailer shows several clips of racing, probably shot on the occasion of the film, alternating with moments dedicated to the presentation of the already known cast. The film will be released onAugust 11thin the meantime fans of the simulator will be able to devote themselves to the seventh chapter of the saga which, again today, has updated its version for VR2 which, according to some rumors, could sooner or later also arrive on pc. What can I say, Sony seems to be focusing more and more on its famous racing simulator and we just have to wait to see on which new platforms the Gran Turismo saga will arrive.