On the occasion of CES 2023Sony PlayStation held a conference during which they talked about various upcoming projects, including the Gran Turismo movie set for August 11, 2023. A teaser trailers of the film, which you can watch below.

The Gran Turismo movie will only be available in theaters. The trailer shows us some scenes from the film as well as some comments from the actors, which we will be able to see in the film.

There synopsis reads: “Based on a true story, the film tells the fulfillment of a dream of a teenage Gran Turismo player, who thanks to his gaming skills wins a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional driver.”

What do you think of this first teaser of the Gran Turismo movie?