Gran Turismo is an important series of video games from PlayStation, perhaps the one that was least expected to see transposed into a cinematic version. Above all, however, many were surprised to see the director Neill Blomkamp take the reins on the project, considering it’s best known for sci-fi works. In reality, though, Blomkamp has claimed that the cars are his own great passion.

“I am obsessed with cars. Totally obsessed. So I said to myself: ‘Yes, I should probably make this film'”, says Blomkamp about his passion for cars.

Recall that Gran Turismo will revolve around the true story of Jann Madenborough, played by Archie Madekwe. David Harbor and Orlando Bloom will coach him trackside, in what feels like Blomkamp’s reimagining of a sports movie.

“I think it’s probably going to fall into that genre eventually [ndr, sportivo]”, he admits. “I definitely don’t think so, but I think it’s hard not to. It is definitely the film that comes closest to a sports moviethat’s for sure!”

David Harbour, on the other hand, explained how the film avoids the “curse of adaptations” of the games.