Sony Pictures Entertainment showed the very first teaser trailer for the live action film based on GRAN TURISMOthe title of Polyphony Digitalduring CES (Consumer Electronics Show) of this year. The film will tell the story of a teenage Gran Turismo player who will make his dream of using his gaming skills on a real track come true through a series of competitions nissanbecoming a professional pilot.

In the trailer we are shown some scenes that see the protagonists David Harbour and Orlando Bloom, both featured in the cast of the film. Directed by Neill Blomkamp (Elysium), GRAN TURISMO will hit cinemas worldwide insummer of 2023.

GRAN TURISMO – Teaser Trailer

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment Street HypeBeast