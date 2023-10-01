Gran Turismo Sport’s online servers will go dark on 31st January 2024.

In a Blog On the Gran Turismo site, the team confirmed “end of online service” will begin on December 1st, when DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store, although all previously purchased DLC and “offline portions” of the game will remain accessible after shutdown.

The statement explained that after Gran Turismo Sport’s online services are shuttered, the team will then “continue to further improve the online services” for Gran Turismo 7.

“After the end of service date, it will no longer be possible to use online services such as the Community, Open Lobby, and the Sport mode, nor online features/items such as custom liveries,” the team explained. “The offline portions of the game can still be played, including all previously purchased Downloadable Content.

“We would like to thank the many users of the Gran Turismo Sport online service since its first launch in 2017. From here on, we will continue to further improve the online services for the currently available title Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4 system and PlayStation 5 console.”

The statement also confirmed that world circuits, existing cars, and personalized car settings will remain accessible, although as “Discover” requires an online connection, it will no longer be possible to access custom liveries of vehicles, helmets, or racing suits.

That means that from 31st January 24, Community, Open Lobby, Sport Mode, and Seasonal Events will cease, and you will not be able to access the Mileage Store or unlock some trophies, too, permanently scuppering the chance to secure a platinum trophy once the servers are taken offline.

Gran Turismo Sport launched on PS4 in 2017.