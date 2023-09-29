Gran Turismo Sport he heads towards closure of the onlinewhich also represents a fundamental part of the gaming experience, given its competitive nature, with i servers that will be shut down at the beginning of next year and precisely on January 31, 2024.

As reported on the official website of the series, the shutdown of online support will take place on January 31, 2024 at 6:00 UTC, while from 1 December 2023 the sale and distribution of game content within the PlayStation Store will cease.

Considering that Gran Turismo Sport was designed as a driving game set above all on online multiplayer competitionit is clear that the closure of this component has great importance, essentially suggesting a closure of a large part of the game.

In any case, this is not a complete conclusion: after January 31, 2024 it will still be possible to start Gran Turismo Sport and take part in those game modes that do not require an online connection.