Gran Turismo Sport he heads towards closure of the onlinewhich also represents a fundamental part of the gaming experience, given its competitive nature, with i servers that will be shut down at the beginning of next year and precisely on January 31, 2024.
As reported on the official website of the series, the shutdown of online support will take place on January 31, 2024 at 6:00 UTC, while from 1 December 2023 the sale and distribution of game content within the PlayStation Store will cease.
Considering that Gran Turismo Sport was designed as a driving game set above all on online multiplayer competitionit is clear that the closure of this component has great importance, essentially suggesting a closure of a large part of the game.
In any case, this is not a complete conclusion: after January 31, 2024 it will still be possible to start Gran Turismo Sport and take part in those game modes that do not require an online connection.
What will work and what won’t work anymore
The features will not be usable Community, Open Lobby, Sports Mode and other elements such as custom liveries and more, but the offline parts can still be used and played, even including purchased additions that do not allow online use.
All purchased cars and customized settings will continue to be available, with progression in the game remaining intact as far as single player is concerned. Custom liveries and cosmetics will no longer be available.
The circuits will still be accessible, unlockable based on progression as before, while unpurchased additional content will no longer be able to be purchased after December 1, 2023. In the meantime, Polyphony Digital continues its support for Gran Turismo 7 as usual.
