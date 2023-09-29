Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that next January 31, 2024 the servers will be closed Gran Turismo Sport. Available on PlayStation 4 since 2017, after the closure of the servers it will no longer be possible to access the online features of the game, purchase additional content or use custom liveries.
It will still be possible to use all offline modes and additional content already purchased.
Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu
