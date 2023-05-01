The official account of the series Gran Turismo on Twitter posted a clip of the film in progress, announcing that the first trailer complete will be published tomorrow 2 May 2023.

The teaser is about fifteen seconds long and showcases the actor David Harbour and some racing scenes. Nothing more than a taste of what awaits us tomorrow, as you can see for yourself:

It should be noted that thepublication time of the trailer, so we don’t know exactly when we’ll see it. The film will be released in theaters in August.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp and written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin, Gran Turismo will tell the story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer who became a real-life racer.

In addition to David Harbour, the film’s cast includes Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.