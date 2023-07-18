Based on some reports that emerged online and reported by Playstationlifestyle, we have the opportunity to find out that Sony is inviting some PS Plus users via email to see the Gran Turismo movie in advance. The date of the show would be theAugust 8, 2023which is three days before the release of the film in the United States.

There promotion, in fact, it seems to be at least for the moment an exclusive of the USA. Obviously everything is linked only to specific cinemas, so it is credible that it is not possible to choose the hall where to go to see the Gran Turismo film. In addition, the number of tickets (which must be purchased, not free) for the preview is limited and those who are too slow to claim a seat could lose their chance, even if they have been invited. Finally, you must prove that you are a PS Plus member when purchasing your Early Access ticket. We’ll have to see if it extends outside the US, although that seems unlikely.