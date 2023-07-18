Based on some reports that emerged online and reported by Playstationlifestyle, we have the opportunity to find out that Sony is inviting some PS Plus users via email to see the Gran Turismo movie in advance. The date of the show would be theAugust 8, 2023which is three days before the release of the film in the United States.
There promotion, in fact, it seems to be at least for the moment an exclusive of the USA. Obviously everything is linked only to specific cinemas, so it is credible that it is not possible to choose the hall where to go to see the Gran Turismo film. In addition, the number of tickets (which must be purchased, not free) for the preview is limited and those who are too slow to claim a seat could lose their chance, even if they have been invited. Finally, you must prove that you are a PS Plus member when purchasing your Early Access ticket. We’ll have to see if it extends outside the US, although that seems unlikely.
Gran Turismo: the trailer and details on the film
Gran Turismo will tell the story of Jann Madenborough, a true PlayStation gamer turned car racer. The character will be portrayed by Jann Madenborough. In the film we will also find David Harbor and Orlando Bloom who will be his coaches on the side of the track.
To direct the film there is Neill Blomkamp, primarily known for his works in the sci-fi genre. However, the man is “obsessed with cars”, as he revealed, so it’s not too strange that he decided to work on this film.
#Gran #Turismo #Select #subscribers #receiving #invitation #film #early
Leave a Reply