the progress of Grand Touring seems to indicate that we will have a typical story of a champion who comes out of nowhere. However, this time it will be a sportsman who makes the leap from playing video games to a real race track. Which presents a unique twist on the genre.

The film will be directed by Neil Blomkamp, ​​who is known for his work on District 9 and Elysium. In the acting section, the protagonist will be Archie Madekwe, who is relatively new. He is joined by the most recognizable faces of Orlando Bloom and David Harbor as his coaches.

At the end of this advance Grand Touring we see that the film will hit theaters during the month of August. Perhaps as the months go by we will get more advances that prepare us for this story. Do you think it’s another winning video game adaptation?

What is the true story that Gran Turismo was based on?

Throughout the first trailer the audience is repeatedly told that Grand Touring it is based on a real story. Well, the story that inspired this film is that of the British pilot, Jann Mardenborough. Who, like the movie, made the leap from the video game to a real race track.

Source: Nissan

He was crowned one of the best GT Academy drivers. As a result of this he began a career as a professional driver, which has led him to participate in Le Mans, the GP3 series and the 24 hours of Dubai. We will have to wait for the film to find out which of these skills are presented to us. Were you excited about this breakthrough?

