Eagle Pictures announces release date for GRAN TURISMO filminspired by the famous racing game series by Sony And Polyphony Digital.

THE FILM “GRAN TURISMO” INSPIRED BY THE FAMOUS VIDEOGAME ARRIVES IN HOME VIDEO WITH EAGLE PICTURES

Based on the famous racing game for PlayStation, the film is an adrenaline-filled story starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe. At the center of the story is the incredible true story of a group of marginalized people: a gamer belonging to the working class in difficulty (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racing driver (David Harbour) and a dreamy executive belonging to the motor sector (Orlando Bloom) . Together, they will risk everything to take on the most elite sport in the world.