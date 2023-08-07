All lovers of speed and video games are more than excited with the premiere of ‘Gran turismo: from player to runner’film directed by Neill Blomkamp which is based on the famous Japanese franchise launched in 1997 for PlayStation and which sold more than 80 million units worldwide. This feature film also tells the story of Jann Mardenborough, a video game fan who fulfilled his dream of competing in professional circuits, thus combining fiction with reality.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Knights of the Zodiac’: the resounding failure that made Sony and Toei lose millions of dollars

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Gran turismo: from player to racer’

When is the release date of ‘Gran turismo’ in Peru?

The film, which stars Archie Madekwe, David Harbor and Orlando Bloom, will arrive on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

When is the release date of ‘Gran turismo’ in Mexico?

As well as in Peru, ‘Gran turismo: de gambler a corredor’ will be released in Mexico on Thursday, August 24, 2023, one day before its launch in the United States, which will be on Friday, August 25.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel Cinematic Universe: how to watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3’ in chronological order?

Where to see ‘Gran turismo: from player to runner’?

The footage, which will be directed by Neill Blomkamp, ​​who led productions such as ‘District 9’ (2009), ‘Elysium’ (2013), ‘Chappie’ (2015), among others, can be seen in all movie theaters most important cinemas in our country, such as Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cinestar, etc.

The tape is inspired by the famous Japanese car racing franchise that was released for PlayStation. Photo: Sony Pictures

What will ‘Gran Turismo: From Player to Racer’ be about?

Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) is a young man who only plays video games, an ‘ace’ in front of the screen who dreams of being a racing driver, an unknown and unattainable world, until Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom). Moore proposes to the young man to compete, to have the opportunity to be a professional pilot.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Megalodon 2’, PREMIERE on HBO Max: can the movie with Jason Statham be seen streaming?

It is then that Jann begins training with Jack Salter (David Harbour), who thinks of him as a guy who has only ever driven a race car in a video game. The coach will see many possibilities in the young man, so he will teach him the keys to driving a car on a real circuit, where the experience is dangerous and, if you make a mistake, you can not only lose the game.

What is the cast of ‘Gran turismo: from player to racer’?

Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough

David Harbor as Jack Salter

Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore

Darren Barnett as Matty Davis

Djimon Hounsou as Steve Mardenborough

Geri Halliwell as Lesley Mardenborough

Daniel Puig as Cai Mardenborough

Josha Stradowski as Nicholas Cappa

Thomas Kretschmann as Cappa’s father

Richard Cambridge as Felix

#Gran #Turismo #release #date #cast #trailer #film #famous #video #game