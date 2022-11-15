A potentially fun movie to watch in the cinema: the Gran Turismo movie!

Filming a game series is no guarantee of success. The lousy Tekken movies, for example, not to mention Tomb Raider with Angelina Jolie. Although you can now describe the latter as a guilty pleasure. Yet Sony Pictures dares to film games en masse.

Gran Turismo movie

You have already seen the first example in the cinema. Uncharted was released this year, which can now also be seen on Netflix. The next PlayStation film adaptation is in full swing in the form of a Gran Turismo movie. The film tells the true story of Jann Mardenborough. The 31-year-old Briton was a player of the racing game, like millions of others, but managed to grow into a real racing driver through the GT Academy.

niche

Granted. The story is a niche. Try to convince your girlfriend or boyfriend to go to the cinema on the basis of this description. You really have to be a car enthusiast with a love for car racing to appreciate the movie, I guess. That perhaps makes it all the more cool that Sony dares to appeal to such a niche. After all, it is much easier to bring in hundreds of millions with a blockbuster. Yes, the now ruined Fast & Furious franchise, I’m looking at you.

The shooting is now in full swing. Sony Pictures and Gran Turismo have shared a photo taken at the Hungaroring in Hungary starring the Nissan GT-R four times. The Gran Turismo film will hit theaters in the summer of 2023.

Photo credit: Sony Pictures and Gran Turismo via Twitter

This article Gran Turismo movie brings car racing to the cinema appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Gran #Turismo #movie #brings #car #racing #cinema