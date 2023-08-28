As reported by Comscore, Gran Turismo earned another $11 million internationally and placed fourth globally this weekend. Globally, Gran Turismo reached $53.8 million. We remind you that Gran Turismo is not yet available in all markets: in Italy, for example, it will be available from 20 September.

Gran Turismo took the top spot in its debut, topping the weekend’s US box office with a gross of $17.3 million, just above Barbie’s $17.1 million.

Not just Gran Turismo

The Gran Turismo film is inspired by a true story

Barbie, as we mentioned, took second place in its sixth weekend of programming with $17.1 million in gross. The global total rose to $1.34 billion and is expected to soon surpass Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 as the highest-grossing Warner Bros. film globally in history.

Blue Beetle took third place in its second weekend in the US with gross of $12.76 million, down 49% from the previous week. Globally, DC earned $81.8 million.

Oppenheimer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem rounded out the US top five with $9 million and $6.1 million respectively. Oppenheimer’s global gross was $777.19 million, making it number one this weekend worldwide, and TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’s $135.14 million, making it ninth worldwide. Oppenheimer has just arrived in Italy, while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be available from August 30 in Italy.