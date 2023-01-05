At this time, CES 2023 is being held, a technology fair in which there are many important exhibitors from the industry, including Sony, who has given previews of what is coming for the video game part. At his ceremony, President Jim Ryan came out to mention that the release of PSVR2 is imminent, along with that he gave Gran Turismo fans a surprise.

It was confirmed that there will be a free GT7 update for those who own the game on PlayStation 5, so they will be able to play this experience as soon as they unbox their bundle with all the VR gear. Not many details were given, but a video may be revealed soon.

Remember that the PSVR2 goes on sale on February 23. Only for PlayStation 5.

Via: CES2023.

Editor’s note: It is a good idea for Sony to start releasing things of its own, this is also going to happen with Horizon Call of The Mountain, this could be the start of something much bigger in the industry.