Awaited by all fans of engines and of cinema, Gran Turismothe last one movie by the South African director Neill Blomkamp, finally arrives in Italian cinemas. The subject, taken from a true storytakes inspiration from the namesake video game seriesrecognized even only by the acronym GT and dedicated to the world of racing.

Gran Turismo the film when it comes out

Gran Turismo the film, as well as deal automotive themes both in videogame and realistic versions, it tells a story of personal growth and seemingly unattainable dreams. There exit date in our local cinemas Gran Turismo is set for Wednesday 20 September.

Gran Turismo poster, the film

The ingredients for a great success at the box office are all there for this film which managed to arouse great interest even before being distributed. After all Gran Turismo can count on the vast audience of fans of the aforementioned iconic console game, born over 25 years ago. But the strong points of this work are not just cars and speed.

Gran Turismo the film, the plot

There Gran Turismo plot tells about Jan Mardenborougha teenager passionate about the GT saga, who thanks to the skills obtained in long racing sessions on digital circuitsfinds himself winning a series of competitions organized by Nissan.

From here they open wide the doors to becoming a professional driver of real racing cars. A path that is anything but simple, in which the young Jann will be followed by the expert Jack Salterretired pilot.

Trailer Gran Turismo, the film

Gran Turismo movie trailer VIDEO

Based on the story of pilot Jann Mardenborough

The story brought to the big screen by Neil Blomkamp with Gran Turismo, albeit in a rather fictionalized way, narrates the true experience lived in real life Jan Mardenborough; a British racing driver born in ’91 who entered the professional world in a rather atypical way.

Jann Mardenborough the driver who inspired the film Gran Turismo

Without ever having touched a racing car, nor having practiced karting, a preparatory sport for a future career in the automotive sector, the young Englishman only entered the world of real racing at 19 years old.

The definitive opportunity came in 2011, the year in which Mardenborough triumphed at the GT Academya eSports championship announced by Sony (with the support of Nissan) which had a total of well 90 thousand participants. As a reward, the Englishman was given the chance to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the same year, obtaining a more than promising third place.

The scene from the film with the protagonist competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans

His career now includes three participations in the most important one French endurance race, and can boast races in the Japanese series Super Formula And Super GTalways on board vehicles Nissan. Furthermore, on the occasion of the US release of Gran Turismo, Jann Mardenborough stated that he was planning a return to Le Mans.

Cast and actors of the film Gran Turismo

The film features a cast of big names and heralds the release of Gran Turismo 8, the last chapter in the saga of the famous video game. The film in question, in addition to Neil Blomkamp’s expert direction, can also count on a very high-level cast.

Archie Madekwe is the lead actor in the film

In fact, in addition to the young Archie Madekwe called to take on the role of the protagonist, there are also names of the caliber of Orlando Bloomwho needs no introduction, in the role of Danny Moore And David Harbour (Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things) in those of the former racing driver Jack Salter.

Gran Turismofinally, was born from a great collaboration between manufacturing companies, which also saw the participation of PlayStation Productions And Sony Pictures Entertainment; in Italy, however, the film will be distributed by Eagle Pictures.

Orlando Bloom in the film

As previously mentioned, the premiere day in theaters is scheduled for September 20th; but this is also the day of the release of the last chapter in the saga of the infamous racing video game, i.e Gran Turismo 8.

Gran Turismo Film profile

Exit date: September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023 Type: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama Year: 2023

2023 Direction: Neill Blomkamp

Neill Blomkamp Actors: Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Emelia Hartford, Josha Stradowski, Geri Halliwell, Djimon Hounsou

Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Emelia Hartford, Josha Stradowski, Geri Halliwell, Djimon Hounsou Village: USA

USA Duration: 135 min

135 min Distribution: Eagle Pictures

Eagle Pictures Film script: Jason Hall, Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber

Jason Hall, Erich Hoeber, Jon Hoeber Photography: Jacques Jouffret

Jacques Jouffret Music: Lorne Balfe

Lorne Balfe Production: Michael De Luca Productions, PlayStation Productions, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trigger Street Productions

Photo gallery with scenes from the film

