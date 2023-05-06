Gran Turismo is the next big thing from PlayStation Productions, following the commercial success of Uncharted and the huge success of The Last of Us. In this film we will see various well-known actors, such as David Harbour, best known for Stranger Things in recent years. The man was interviewed by IGN USA and explained how the film will be able to avoid the “curse of adaptations” of games.

Harbor said, “I’m happy with the approach taken with this film because, I think we all know that unfortunately video game movies don’t work, I mean that’s just the way it is.”

In a sense Harbor didn’t come back. In recent years there have been great movies and series based on video games, but the real successes have mostly been animated or partially animated (Arkane, Super Mario, Sonic…). Pure live-action rarely convinced (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed, Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil). In general, it’s not easy to create a film that truly brings to life the atmospheres and sensations of video games, because they are two very different mediums.

Harbor himself says: “It’s because what we love about video games it’s the fact that we play… we control the action. We don’t want a director and a team of people controlling our point of view, telling us what the story is. We want to be ourselves to create our own story”.

The Gran Turismo trick is that it’s not a video game film at all, but “about a guy who played video games very intensely and then took the experience of video games and put it on track. For me it becomes a really great sports film” .

Finally, here is the first full trailer for Gran Turismo.