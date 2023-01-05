The version Playstation 5 Of Gran Turismo 7 will be updated next time February 22nd with support for Sony’s new virtual reality headset, Playstation VR2. The update will be free, as confirmed by the publisher and developers of Polyphony Digital. Further details have not yet been disclosed.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, you can read our review here. The film based on Gran Turismo will be released in cinemas this summer.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu