Polyphony’s driving title is scheduled for release on March 4 on PS4 and PS5.

Fans of the driving genre and owners of a game console PlayStation they will be waiting eagerly Grand Touring 7, the new numbered installment of one of the most renowned franchises of the Sony company. This title aims to achieve a more classic experience with a strong commitment to collecting that aims to re-attract those disenchanted with the multiplayer approach of its predecessor.

To learn more about a launch that has just over a month to wait, PlayStation has announced a State of Play for this Wednesday exclusively focused on Gran Turismo 7. Therefore, next February 2nd it will be broadcast worldwide, starting the 23:00 in the Spanish peninsular time. click on this link to find out what time corresponds to your territory.

Features and game modes will be detailedAs explained in the official blog from PlayStation through a brief message, the State of Play will be a special edition of the Polyphony game, so no more surprises can be expected. will have a duration of about 30 minutes, will be broadcast through the official PlayStation channels (Twitch or YouTube) and will detail the different features and game modes available. Officially they only mention PS5, so we will surely not see gameplay corresponding to the previous generation machine.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on PS4 and PS5 next March 4. We already know many details about him, such as the storage space that he will require on the consoles. At a purely content level, in addition to the different advances, we had information from Japan that revealed the number of cars, circuits and more news.

