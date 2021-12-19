A pamphlet given away at a Japanese retail store has revealed more details about the upcoming racer, Gran Turismo 7, including news it will include 420 different car models and over 90 racing tracks “with realistic weather and scenery”.

As spotted by GT Planet, the free booklet distributed at Yodobashi Camera reminds us that the “long-awaited GT Mode” is back, in which “you can enjoy the car life” and “buying, selling, and tuning the cars and racing”.

Your garage reportedly permits you to store up to 1000 vehicles, snf players have spotted both the Ferrari F8 and F12 amongst the pamphlet’s images.

Forum user PettyWingman (thanks, PSU) translated the images they could see and added this additional information, too:

Brand Central: A shopping mall which over 60 automobile brands assemble. You can purchase over 300 post-2011 cars here.

Used Cars Dealer: The cars which have been discontinued for a long time are lined up here. The Japanese historic cars in '80s and' 90s are also available. The lineup would be updated every day.

Garage: Your base of the car life. Up to 1000 cars can be stored and you can gaze at and setup your car.

Tuning Shop: Engine, tire, brake, suspension etc … a huge amount of tuning parts are available. You can also purchase the supercharger, turbocharger, weight reduction and rigidity increase.

GT Auto: Dress up your car here. Over 130 wheels and over 600 aero parts are lined up. Oil change, car wash, painting and livery editing are also available.

Scapes: Over 2500 photo locations in 40 countries all over the world. Place your car in a beautiful scene and take realistic HDR photographs.

License Center: Learn the driving technique from scratch. You can learn from basic techniques to different drivings for each car and course.

Mission Challenge: 0-400m Battle, Drifting, Max Speed ​​Challenge, "Music Rally" which you can race to music etc … You can experience unique events that is different from ordinary racing.

World Circuits: World circuits such as Le Mans and Nürburgring, beloved fictional citcuits such as Trail Mountain … Over 90 layouts are in this game.

As Martin summarized for us a couple of weeks back, Gran Turismo 7 is all about delivering more of a classical Gran Turismo experience, after the more experimental multiplayer-focussed Gran Turismo Sport. It marks the return of a fully-fledged career mode, and customizable and upgradeable cars. It’s due out for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 4th March, 2022.