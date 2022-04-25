The creator of the PlayStation saga, Kazunori Yamauchi, has shared an image with several silhouettes.

On PlayStation they can be satisfied with their start to the year, because Gran Turismo 7 is becoming one of their most prominent exclusives. Although the first weeks of the simulator PolyphonyDigital have not been without controversy, the driving game continues to appear in the top sales often.

Good fault that it continues to sell is due to its update plan, since the title will continue to receive extras periodically to improve the overall experience. This week we will have new contentor at least that is what the creator of the saga has told us through a mysterious message in Twitter:

The post that Kazunori Yamauchi has shared on his personal profile ensures that it is content that will arrive this week and, in the absence of an official confirmation that will arrive in the next few days (or hours), leaves us with the track of three new vehicles that will be incorporated into the game.

Fans have found out what cars they areThe three silhouettes that star in the image of the Japanese creative reveal quite a bit, but due to the shape of the bodywork, the most passionate fans of motorsports already have been able to discover What models are we talking about? Subaru BRZ GT300, Subaru BRZ and Suzuki Cappuccino They are the three new cars if we pay attention to what the most faithful followers of the saga tell us.

Gran Turismo 7 is available on PS4 and PS5 and released a major update in early April with changes to rewards, prices and modes, with the sole aim of mitigate criticism of the users. Most of them have been aimed at progress, because at the actual playable level it is one of the most complete installments in the history of the franchise.

