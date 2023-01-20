The most realistic game you can play with virtual reality glasses is a racing game. With other games you always have a controller in your hands and you don’t really feel the object you’re holding, for example. In a VR racing game you really feel the seat, you really step on the pedals and you have a real steering wheel. And that is why it was such a shame that there were few really good racing games on PlayStation’s old VR glasses. The new PlayStation VR2 and Gran Turismo 7 it seems that will change that.

The second VR glasses for the PlayStation should be released next month. Not only are the glasses a lot easier to connect to the PlayStation, the resolution is higher, the controllers are better and it has eye tracking. Just say: everything is better. In addition, thirty titles will be available at the launch of the PS VR2. For Gran Turismo 7 there will be an update that will allow you to play the full game (except split-screen) in VR.

The television can go, everything is possible in VR

With the old glasses there was only a dull VR mode in it Gran Turismo Sports where you could drive around in circles. Now you can also play online or the single playermode at all with the VR goggles. If Gran Turismo 7 the only game you play, so you can get rid of the television. We dare say we are very much looking forward to the launch of PS VR2. And also because of all the other titles like No Man’s Sky, Horizon, Citires VR or Tetris Effect (Yes really, Tetris).

‘GT7 in VR takes full advantage of the next generation features of PS VR2. Of eye tracking and foveated rendering players will experience stunning visual fidelity while racing in one of the 450+ cars. While two-player split-screen races are not supported in VR, all other races, including online races, are available. From the Nürburgring to Tsukuba, tracks can be experienced just like the real thing,” writes PlayStation.