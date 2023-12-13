The cars are analyzed down to the smallest microscopic detail, as well as the routes, the effects of light, time, resolution, frame rate, the use of ray tracing and more. This is a truly in-depth comparison that deserves to be seen in detail and not summarized in a few words.

The analysis, which you can see the full video below examines every detail of the game.

Digital Foundry a famous team that deals with in-depth technical analyzes of the world of video games, has published its analysis/comparison of Gran Turismo 7 and Forza Motorsport the two flagship automotive games from PlayStation and Xbox.

The final judgment of the Digital Foundry team

Gran Turismo 7

Ultimately, though, there has to be some kind of judgment and the technical team's choice is that Gran Turismo 7 is “more visually appealing”. DF doesn't deny though that it's also partly a matter of taste and that both games are incredible.

Precisely Digital Foundry writes: “I'm hesitant to give a definitive opinion but, in the end, I have to. I think both games have a lot to offer, especially from a visual point of view, and my opinion should have no impact on yours fun with one or both games.”

“After speaking with the entire DF team and based on our experience playing both titles, we decided that Gran Turismo 7 is the more visually appealing game of the two. It's not even about hardware performance: GT7 could run on Series X hardware just as Forza could run on a PS5.”

“Whatever the game, however, there is no doubt that both teams have poured their souls into the creation of these titles. Creating something of this caliber and quality is exceptionally difficult: even the smallest mistake is caught by the hardcore Over the past couple of weeks, as I've reviewed these games, my respect and admiration for Polyphony and Turn 10 has grown, and I can't wait to see what they do next.”