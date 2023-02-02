Gran Turismo 7 VR has been defined incredible from those who have had the opportunity to try theupdate for Polyphony Digital’s driving game on Playstation VR2which will be available for free to game owners starting February 22nd.

As you may have seen, we have tried PlayStation VR2 and our feelings compared to new virtual reality headset they are cautiously enthusiastic, waiting to understand how the situation will evolve in the coming months.

However, it seems that the update for Gran Turismo 7 should be absolutely tried, especially if you have enjoyed the driving game exclusively on PlayStation. According to the words of Ryan McCaffrey of IGN, the experience developed for the occasion really manages to enhance the simulation mechanics of the series.

In particular McCaffrey has spent very positive words towards the feedback that the controllers and the viewer are able to transmit, and which greatly increase the involvement for a more realistic rendering of what is happening in-game, which is obviously fundamental for a racer.

In short, it seems that in the specific case of Gran Turismo 7 the VR mode is really able to make a difference and elevate not only the visual rendering but also and above all the gameplay, bringing it to unprecedented levels.