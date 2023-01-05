On the occasion of CES 2023Sony PlayStation held a conference during which they talked about various upcoming projects, including PSVR2, Sony’s new virtual reality headset for PS5. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE took the stage. Sony has revealed that at the launch of the viewer – set for February 22, 2023 – it will also be possible to play Gran Turismo 7 VRa free mode for owners of the game.

Jim Ryan only showed a small video of the cockpit of Gran Turismo 7without giving too many details about what we can expect from this game in terms of modes and content.

Recall that Gran Turismo Sport had received a VR version for the first PS VR headset, so it’s no big surprise that Sony wants to back up their next piece of hardware with a VR version of Gran Turismo 7.

You can watch the short presentation of Gran Turismo 7 for PS VR2 above. Furthermore, we remind you that the first teaser trailer for the Gran Turismo film was presented.