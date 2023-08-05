From August 7 to September 28, Gran Turismo 7 players will be able to redeem the ’18 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 for free , which is featured in the film. Players will be able to redeem this vehicle from the special panel on the World Map screen. Also, the new GT-R livery will be added to the game.

Sony and Polyphony Digital have announced Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36 . The update will be available from Monday, August 7 at 8:00 am Italian time and will include various new content, such as extra GT Cafe menus, four additional cars and a crossover event related to the Gran Turismo movie which will be released in theaters on August 11 in the USA and on September 20 in Italy.

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.36 details

The East Fukuoka Fire Station in Scapes

The update will also introduce the following four cars:

’58 Chevrolet Corvette (C1).

Maserati MC20 ’20

Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21

Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ’22

We recall that the Toyota Ambulance will be available for purchase on Brand Central in late September, but players can access it early through the World Series Showdown spectator giveaway campaign. Players who register for the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup 2023 and register their ID online will receive the Toyota GR Corolla MORIZO Edition ’22 at no additional cost. Otherwise, it will be available at Brand Central in September.

Update 1.36 will also introduce three GT Café Extra Menu:

Extra Menu nº 26: “Maserati” (from Collector Level 40)

Extra menu nº 27: “Aston Martin” (from Collector level 44)

Also, the East Fukuoka Fire Station will be available in Scapes once the update goes live.

