Gran Turismo 7 gets a new update today, May 11, 2023, with theupdate 1.33 that Polyphony Digital should have released in the morning for all users of the game.

It’s about a patches of minor importance compared to the regular updates for Gran Turismo 7, which aims to correct some drawbacks that also emerged following the recent patch 1.32 which brought with it four free cars on PS5 and PS4. The official notes are therefore rather limited but it still seems to be a necessary update.

In particular, patch 1.33 fixes a problem encountered with the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup 2023whereby the scores from the first round on April 30 were not showing correctly in the overall rankings.

However, the points were recorded correctly by the system and will be displayed in a congruent manner once the new patch in question has been installed, complete with an official apology from Polyphony Digital to all participants in the competition.

In addition to this, there seem to be no particular further changes applied to the game, but we look forward to any clarifications from the team or from Sony. On this occasion, we also remember the trailer for the recently unveiled Gran Turismo film.