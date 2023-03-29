Sony reminds that theupdate 1.31 Of Gran Turismo 7 will be available from tomorrow, March 30, 2023, and for the occasion has published a trailer showcasing the new content coming with this update as five new cars, tracks and 120fps graphics mode on PS5.

As regards the new carsthese are the following:

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM ’19, winner of several races in Class 1 in particular with René Rast and becoming an iconic car

Porsche 959 ’87, historical four-wheel drive model of the German company, which started from a design study for a road car and then became an avant-garde machine, with a futuristic electronically controlled traction system

Porsche Carrera GTS (904) ’64, another historic car from the 60s sports car developed on the basis of the changes in the regulations of the various World Championships of the time

Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge ’18, a Japanese minivan that has become a luxury car through a particular work of evolution of the concept of minivan or family car but “high end”, so to speak

As for i trackedwe find two new variants for the Nürburgring, one dedicated to Endurance races, of almost 24 km, the other for Sprints, with a 3.6 km variant.

The cherry blossom setting was then added to those of the Scapes mode and finally support for 120 fps on PS5 complete the picture.

Gran Turismo 7 update 1.31 is expected to arrive tomorrow, March 30, 2023, at 7:00.