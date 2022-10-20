As announced by the usual teaser image from Kazunori Yamauchi, the new update for Gran Turismo 7, arrived at version 1.25. So there are four new cars:

Nissan Skyline GT-R from 1973

Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 2018

Maserati Merak SS from 1980

Mazda Roadster NR-A

The Skyline GT-R is a very limited edition, killed by the new emissions regulations as it practically used a racing engine. Given its rarity and importance for Japanese culture, this car is part of the legends, therefore available in the Hagerty Collection.

Same thing for the Merak SS, an Italian racing car designed for the general public, trying to contain costs. This is also featured in the Hagerty Collection.

The other two are updates of cars already existing in the game. The GT-R GT3 is in fact updated to the MY17 version of the production car and contains significant aerodynamic changes compared to the 2013 car. The Mazda NR-A is essentially a track car based on the classic MX-5 that we already find in Gran Turismo 7 .

