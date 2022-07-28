Polyphony Digital has confirmed that a new update for Gran Turismo 7: let’s talk aboutupdate 1.19 introducing new vehicles.

Update: More details have arrived on Gran Turismo 7 update 1.19, as well as the three new cars to which the trailer is dedicated, with numerous changes to the game’s contents announced through the publication of the official patch notes.

For what concern Cafe20 new conversations with the characters present have been added, as well as the possibility to add and remove cars from the wishlist and new menus (Enter the Neo Classical Challenge for collectors of level 33 or higher, Enter the Hyper Car Parade for level 35 or higher, Collection: Nissan Fairlady Z for level 29 or higher and Collection: Dodge Viper for level 34 or higher).

In the World Circuitthe Neoclassical Challenge events in Fuji International Speedway, Red Bull Ring and Willow Springs International Raceway have been added, while Hyper Car Parade is present in Kyoto Driving Park, 24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit and Trial Mountain Circuit, with the need to unlock the Menu Book 43 and 44 to access it.

During the race, tires, power restrictors and ballassi can be purchased from the Race Shop within the Quick Menu, with the shop accessible only through this menu in the Garage Car races, or from the Lobby and Meeting Place. Several changes were made to the interface, with various additional options, while the patch also brought with it numerous fixes.

As for various improvements and fixes, we find adjustments to the physics simulation, support for steering wheels (in particular Logitech G923), Cafe, audio and various specific sections of the game. For all the precise details, we refer you to the official patch notes published by Polyphony Digital in these hours.

Original article: Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a video dedicated to Gran Turismo 7 patch 1.19: you can see it just below. What’s new in the update include the following Automobiles:

Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 ’84

Maserati A6GCS / 53 Spyder ’54

Porsche 918 Spyder ’13

The Skyline Super Silhouette is known for competing in the 1980s and features a 2.1-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine called the LZ20B. The Maserati A6GCS / 53 Spyder ’54 is a 2-seater sports car that won the 2014 Gran Turismo Trophy at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Finally, there is the Porsche 918 Spyder ’13, a plug-in hybrid that is the successor to the Carrera GT. It offers a 4.6-liter, 599hp V8 engine, based on the RS Spyder prototype. Added to this is an electric motor in the rear for a total power of 873 hp.

Finally, we would like to point out that Gran Turismo 7 could return to the FIA ​​Motorsport Games in 2023, when it will be improved.