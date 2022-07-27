As announced by Kazunori Yamauchi himself last week from the now inevitable image showing the silhouettes of the new cars, the three cars protagonists of the new update 1.19 arrive. In Gran Turismo 7 therefore, we have three new pieces of automotive history, each belonging to the icons of glorious years of technology and style.

Starting with the oldest, we have the Maserati A6GCS / 53 Spyder from 1954, winner of the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio, in a perfect symbiosis between style and efficiency in competitions. You move on to 1984 and the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5a car that we find after its debut in Gran Turismo 2.

Its particular lines are given by the lack of clear regulations, especially in the construction of the bumpers which allowed the houses to make real wings to create as much downforce as possible. Finally, license plate 2013, the Porsche 918the flagship of the Stuttgart-based company, with four-wheel steering and a hybrid system that allows it to turn only electrically.

The update is free for all owners of the game but in addition to the cars there are several changes, with a complete changelog that will arrive only tomorrow.