Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the trailer for the 1.29 update of Gran Turismo 7, available starting tomorrow. Among the most important innovations that will be introduced with this patch we find PlayStation VR2 supportSony’s new virtual reality device, the introduction of five new cars and some historical tracks of the franchise.

You can find more details on the contents of the update via the dedicated article of the Playstation Blog. The cars that will be added to the game are:

Citroen DS 21 Pallas ’70

Honda RA272 ’65

Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo Street Mode

Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo Off-road Mode

Porsche 911 Carrera RS (901) ’73

Let’s enjoy the trailer dedicated to the update together. Good vision!

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Playstation Blog