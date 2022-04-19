Through the pages of the official website of Gran Turismo 7Polyphony Digital announced the fourth edition of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup. The competition will start next May 15 and will continue for the following months with seven qualifying rounds to be played with online races, while the final is set for the month of November where the 24 best drivers will compete from a live event.

To participate, you only need, of course, a PS4 or PS5 copy of Gran Turismo 7 and be over six years old (the minimum age may vary according to the rules of each country). As mentioned at the beginning, to access the final it will be necessary to play seven online racescharacterized by specific tracks and cars.

Here are the dates of the online rounds. Each race will take place at 19:00 Italian and will need to be accessed 15 minutes early via Gran Turismo 7’s Sport mode.

Round 1 : May 15 – SF19 Super Formula – Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

Round 2 : May 22 – Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S) – Suzuka Circuit (Japan)

Round 3 : June 5 – GR010 HYBRID – Circuit de la Sarthe (France)

Round 4 : 3 July – SF19 Super Formula – Nürburgring GP (Germany)

Round 5 : July 24 – GR86 / Subaru BRZ – Autopolis (Japan)

Round 6 : August 14 – GR Supra – Fuji International Speedway (Japan)

Round 7: August 28 – GR Yaris – circuit to be decided

Gran Turismo 7 – Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup

In the end the final will take place in November (with more details on dates and times, cars and track to be announced) and will be an offline event that will run concurrently with the Gran Turismo World Series. A limited number of drivers will be selected for each region based on the performance of previous rounds. In particular, a total of 9 pilots will be chosen from Europe / Middle East / Africa.

For more details on the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup of Gran Turismo 7 we suggest you visit the Polyphony Digital official website and the portal dedicated to the competition.

