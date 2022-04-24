News coming this week for Gran Turismo 7with at least three new cars which have been indicated by the same Kazunori Yamauchi through Twitter in an update that is probably scheduled for tomorrow, April 25th.

The message remains vague but the accompanying image shows, as usual, the profiles of three cars that will be added to the Gran Turismo 7 garage with the upcoming update, as well as further news. After the disasters of patch 1.07, the game seems to have found another rhythm recently, including some fixes to the progression and rewards that have been somewhat debated in the past few weeks.

We therefore return to a climate of greater truce between communities and developers, with Yamauchi therefore also taking up the classic practice of tweets with attached teasers. The update should go on stage on 25 Aprilwith maintenance scheduled for tomorrow morning from 10:00 to 12:00, a period in which various game content will not be accessible.

The cars are not easily identifiable, but some experts on the GTPlanet site have guessed that it should be Subaru BRZ GT300 (2021), Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) (1991) and Subaru BRZ (2022). We recently saw the arrival of patch 1.12 and earlier patch 1.11, in a rather quick fix and enrichment path by Polyphony Digital, after the initial problems.