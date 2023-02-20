Sony has published an article dedicated to Gran Turismo 7 and its February 2023 update, i.e. theupdate 1.29. Polyphony Digital has also released a trailer, which you can see below. The update will be available from 07:00 on February 21, 2023.

The main novelty is of course the already known PS VR2 support (here the headset review), which will allow you to “try all the races and game modes for the first time (excluding the 2-player split-screen mode).” In addition, PS VR2 also allows access to “the ‘Showroom VR’ area via the Garage or in-game dealerships, to admire the meticulous details of the car models in high definition in different scenarios with various lighting conditions”.

It is then added Gran Turismo Sophie, a “revolutionary AI racing with superhuman capabilities, co-developed by Sony AI, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital”. It will be used in the Gran Turismo Sophy Race Together mode which will be available from February 21st to the end of March 2023. Other versions of Race Together will be offered in the future, improved according to player feedback.

Sony explains: “in the mode GT Sophie Race Together, players can take on GT Sophy on four circuits of increasing difficulty, from Beginner / Intermediate / Expert driver. In each of the four races, the player will face four cars driven by GT Sophy of different skill levels. It is also possible to challenge GT Sophy in 1 vs 1 mode. In this mode, GT Sophy and the player will use identical cars and settings of the latter, conditions which will allow GT Sophy’s superhuman driving skills to be showcased.

Continuing, it is explained that Grand Valley, a classic track from Gran Turismo, is now also available in Gran Turismo 7. The full ‘Highway 1’ variant is a challenging circuit with high-speed sections and twisty technical corners. The shorter 2 kilometer “South” variant is characterized by sharp drops and blind curves that will keep the riders on their toes.

There are then five cars introduced With Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.29:

Honda RA272 ’65

Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo Off-road mode

Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo Street mode

Citroën DS 21 Pallas ’70

Porsche 911 Carrera RS (901) ’73

The five cars introduced in Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.29

Finally, in scapes “Drift Phase” and “Move camera up and down” have been added. Sony explains that “support for drift photos has also been added with this update. A tutorial will be available on first launch after the update that will guide the player through the steps of drift photos. Follow the on-screen advice and enjoy take perfect drift photos.”