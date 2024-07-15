For all racing game fans, today’s offer for the Prime Day it’s really tasty: Amazon Italy actually offers Gran Turismo 7 in PlayStation 5 version with an excellent 50% off compared to the original recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Gran Turismo 7 is available in offer reserved for Prime customers to only 40.59 eurosagainst the 80.99 euro list price. The game is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service for free home delivery in just one day.
Get on the track
Inside Gran Turismo 7 you will have at your disposal more than 420 carswith a fidelity never seen before in terms of design and driving feel: each car in fact has its own specific driving style, thus managing to recreate a unprecedented level of detail.
Not to mention theIntegration with the PlayStation 5 DualSense controllerwhich for this racing game offers a great experience adaptive vibration realistic and engaging: you can perfectly perceive every braking or acceleration, as if you were really on the road. For further details and information on the title, we refer you to our review.
#Gran #Turismo #racing #game #offer #Prime #Day #Amazon
Leave a Reply