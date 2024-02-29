It has arrived Gran Turismo 7 update 1.43. The update weighs 1.68 GB on PlayStation 5 and 1.38 GB on PS4. Adds, among other things, new cars, events and menus.

The three cars which will be added to the Gran Turismo 7 market and which can be purchased with your credits are:

Audi TTS Coupe '09

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GSR '06

Renault R4 GTL '85

Regarding the menus, the only addition is linked to theExtra Menu Book 36: Lamborghini, which requires obtaining three vehicles of the Italian brand. The cars in question are: 1967 Miura Prototype, Aventador LP700-4 and Countach LP400. You will get a Six-Star Roulette Ticket as a reward