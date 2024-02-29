It has arrived Gran Turismo 7 update 1.43. The update weighs 1.68 GB on PlayStation 5 and 1.38 GB on PS4. Adds, among other things, new cars, events and menus.
The three cars which will be added to the Gran Turismo 7 market and which can be purchased with your credits are:
- Audi TTS Coupe '09
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR GSR '06
- Renault R4 GTL '85
Regarding the menus, the only addition is linked to theExtra Menu Book 36: Lamborghini, which requires obtaining three vehicles of the Italian brand. The cars in question are: 1967 Miura Prototype, Aventador LP700-4 and Countach LP400. You will get a Six-Star Roulette Ticket as a reward
New races and more for Gran Turismo 7
Then there are three new races for the World Circuits:
- Laguna Seca (3 laps) – Japanese Clubman Cup 550 – 40,000 Cr.
- Suzuka Circuit (3 laps) – European Clubman Cup 600 – 60,000 Cr.
- Tsukuba Circuit (3 laps) – Sunday Cup Classic – 25,000 Cr.
Then there are new engines and new views (based on the Pyrenees) with 20 locations showing mountains, forests, castles and villages.
As regards the new weekly challengeswill arrive on March 8th.
We also leave you with the news from last month's 1.42 update.
#Gran #Turismo #February #update #adds #cars #menus #races
Leave a Reply