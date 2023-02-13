When will be available update free that will allow you to play Gran Turismo 7 in virtual reality using Playstation VR2? Sony and Polyphony Digital have announced that update 1.29 will be released on February 21st.

The owners of the latest chapter of the famous series will therefore be able to prepare in time for the launch of the viewer, which as we know will take place on February 22nd, and enjoy acomplete experience rather than a single mode, as Gran Turismo 7 was developed with PlayStation VR2 in mind from the outset.

“By installing this free update, users will be able to try the VR experience with all the races and modes (with the exception of the split-screen for two players), enjoying a completely new level of realism”, reads the official website of Gran Turismo.

“PlayStation VR 2 owners will also be able to access the exclusive VR Showroom from their Garage or at car dealerships, where they will be able to admire all the incredible details in very high definition of the cars against the background of a great variety of locations and light situations.”

“Gran Turismo 7 takes full advantage of the next-gen features of PlayStation VR2. Using HDR-optimized tone mapping, as well as foveated rendering of the eye-tracking feature (a technology that draws in high definition the areas of the screen that the player is looking directly) and support for dynamic 3D audio, users will be able to experience a new dimension of highly immersive gameplay.”