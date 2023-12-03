Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital, revealed that he active users Of Gran Turismo 7 they doubled after the launch of the large free update Spec 2.

“We just released the Spec 2 update and the number of active players has skyrocketed to double what it was previously“, Yamauchi told the Overtake portal.

Unfortunately, the producer did not share precise numbers on the matter, but on the other hand he revealed another interesting detail, namely that Gran Turismo 7 has more active users compared to what Gran Turismo Sport had previously done on PS4 and that in general the game has achieved high numbers since its publication.