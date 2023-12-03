Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital, revealed that he active users Of Gran Turismo 7 they doubled after the launch of the large free update Spec 2.
“We just released the Spec 2 update and the number of active players has skyrocketed to double what it was previously“, Yamauchi told the Overtake portal.
Unfortunately, the producer did not share precise numbers on the matter, but on the other hand he revealed another interesting detail, namely that Gran Turismo 7 has more active users compared to what Gran Turismo Sport had previously done on PS4 and that in general the game has achieved high numbers since its publication.
Rich post-launch support
Overall, it’s hard to complain about post-launch support which received the latest chapter in the racing game series exclusively for PS5 and PS4, with many updates that have introduced new cars, vehicles and more over time.
The Spec 2 update in this sense was a bit of an icing on the cake. This rich update published at the beginning of last month introduced theAI GT Sophy 2.0 on PS5the split-screen mode for 4 players, 7 new cars, the Lake Louise track, 50 new challenges and much more, in short, enough content to keep players glued to the wheel for a long time to come.
