The producer of the franchise believes that the Sony console allows them to recreate a very tangible level of realism.

We already knew that Gran Turismo 7 would use all available mechanisms to surprise us, as Polyphony Digital intends for the player to feel the road more real than ever. This wish has been fulfilled with the power of PS5, since its graphic quality and the capabilities of its DualSense controller have opened many doors in the imagination of the developers.

We have achieved a level of realism that is something tangibleKazunori yamauchiAfter a long time of work, the development team shows us in a new video how the franchise evolves through the technical characteristics of PS5. Here, the producer of the series, Kazunori Yamauchi, exhibits his soul of a professional racing driver and explains the sensory relationship between Gran Turismo 7 and the new generation console, as this combination will allow us to live an experience at the wheel of 4K and 60 FPS, something to which a Ray tracing which will increase user immersion.

In addition, Yamauchi also details the characteristics of the game around the PS5 DualSenseas its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will be felt, for example, in the resistance of the brakes. A set of innovations in the franchise that expand the sensations of the player on the road, as explained by the same producer: “The performance of PlayStation 5 offers us for the first time something that we have strived in the whole saga; we have achieved a level of realism that is something tangible“.

Of course, technical and graphic advancements will appeal to a good handful of gamers interested in digital driving, but Gran Turismo 7 will not forget those users who enjoy driving. different experiences in the franchise. After all, the installment brings back the concept versions of vehicles, a highly esteemed addition to the community, and prepares players for a total immersion on the road with an official steering wheel that costs more than a PS5.

