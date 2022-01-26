No fear: Gran Turismo 7 will not suffer the same fate as The Last of Us Part II, or postponement following the cancellation of the press event. Due to an unexpected event, the father of the series Kazunori Yamauchi could not be present on the first scheduled date, moving everything to February 3.

To report the news, as well as that of the cancellation of the event, was the journalist / insider Tom Henderson on Twitter, causing fans to go from despair to ecstasy within days. Therefore, no changes to the release date, which remains March 4th.

This event is now taking place on February 3rd. Apparently, the reason for the short-notice delay was that Yamauchi wanted to be at the event to answer questions, but couldn’t be there for whatever reason. March 4th release seems to be happening! 🙂 https://t.co/To40aFLrd8 – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 26, 2022

In this event, journalists should have the opportunity to test the game’s new driving model, pad and steering wheel in hand, as well as test the return to the classic career mode and how it is composed. Obviously, even the interviews with Yamauchi will be fundamental to discover numerous details of the racing game, perhaps the only one on the square to convey a true passion for the world of cars.