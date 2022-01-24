As we get closer to the release of Grand Touring 7, more and more information about this title has started to emerge. Thus, it was recently revealed the amount of memory you require on your PS4 and PS5 if you want to enjoy this title, and you’d better make room.

Through the official site of Grand Touring 7, it has been revealed that At least 110 GB of memory is required to download this title. However, PlayStation Size, an unofficial account that usually has accurate information, has pointed out that the game will actually weigh 89.5 GB, although this does not take into account the day one patch, and the pre-download will start on February 25. .

Compared, Grand Touring Sport weighs more than 100 GB currently, so if the PlayStation Size information is true, the new installment does not require as much space as one might think. However, this is still asking the player to have close to 100 GB of free space, thus forcing more than one person to delete one or more titles.

Grand Touring 7 It will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022. On related topics, more than 400 tanks will be available during the launch of this title. Similarly, here you can see the latest trailer for the game.

Editor’s Note:

The space required by today’s games is getting higher and higher. Similarly, it is no longer enough to have a physical copy. Even with a disk you need to download files that are too heavy. Considering that the PS5 barely exceeds 600 GB, this may be an issue for some.

Via: PlayStation