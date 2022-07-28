Polyphony Digital has revealed which vehicles are being added to the driving game this Thursday, July 28.

Users who enjoy driving Gran Turismo 7 have good news this week. PolyphonyDigital continues to implement novelties in the PS4 and PS5 title and, although the team had given a hint about the next update by presenting the silhouettes of the vehicles that will be added in it, it has now been officially confirmed what they are.

The update arrives todayIn the video that you can see at the top of the news, the three legendary cars that are incorporated in the version 1.19 of the game, which will be available for download this Wednesday, July 28, whether we are PlayStation 4 players or Sony’s next-generation console.

Although the community had already played a game of guessing which models could be incorporated, the first vehicle chosen is the ’84 Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5an iconic car that stood out in racing in the 1980s and has a very peculiar look with a very long front spoiler and a 2.1 liter 4 cylinder LZ20B engine.

The second confirmed car is the Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder from ’54, which we’re told is a beautiful streamlined two-seat sports car that won the 2014 Gran Turismo trophy. The name A6 refers to the 6-cylinder series that Maseratti developed between 1947 and 1956.

Finally, the third car that we can get through Gran Turismo 7 as of this Wednesday 28 is none other than the 2013 Porsche 918 Spyder, a much more modern model than the previous ones that was the successor to the Carrera GT and whose production was limited to 918 vehicles. It reached a maximum speed of 345 kilometers per hour thanks to its central 4.6-liter V8 engine with 599 horsepower, which is added to an electric motor that allows it to reach 873 horsepower.

In addition to the implementation of these Nissan, Maserati and Porsche models, Gran Turismo 7 update 1.19 also incorporates two new Scapes highlightsone in the Japanese region of Shikoku and another set in the toy city Tomica.

Despite the updates and content that Polyphony Digital adds periodically, some players are not happy with various aspects of the game’s multiplayer, although in his analysis of Gran Turismo 7 Alejandro Pascual made it clear that this is the most complete installment in the saga PlayStation driving.

