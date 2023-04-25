Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital, announced in a post on Twitter that a new update will be released this week for Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and PS4, which should be about the patches 1.32 following the numbering of previous updates, which will add 4 cars for free for all players.

Yamauchi did not reveal which four new racing cars will be introduced, but as usual he shared ateaser image which shows their silhouettes, leaving it up to the community to find out which cars they are using this clue.

From the image above it is clear that two of the free cars in patch 1.32 will be single-seater cars from Formula 1, 2 or Super Formula. The other two could be the Jaguar XJ220 and the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO, according to the theories of the players. We’ll see if they nailed it.

For the rest, from the 1.32 patch of Gran Turismo 7 it is reasonable to expect other news, like maybe new competitions and circuits, as well as the resolution of more and less known problems of the game. But to know for sure we just have to wait for the official notes from Polyphony Digital.

The previous update added the Audi RS 5 Turmo DTM ’19, the Prosche 959 ’87, the Porche Carrera GTS (904) ’64, the Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge ’18, two variants of the Nürburgring and the 120Hz graphics mode , which has been analyzed in detail by the tech enthusiasts of Digital Foundry.